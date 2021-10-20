Princess Eugenie wears mini dress and knee-high boots at art exhibition

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, Princess Eugenie headed to Paternoster Square to view ‘Art Is Freedom’, an art exhibition by survivors of modern slavery curated by the crisis charity Hestia.

The mother-of-one looked incredible when she arrived, wearing her favourite black and tweed dress she sported a few days earlier when she was watching the football, and a pair of black, knee-high boots. She wore her hair in a sleek, loose style and sported a natural and glowing makeup look. Gorgeous!

WATCH: Princess Eugenie talks about her creative passion

The exhibition centers around the theme of ‘hope’ and includes photography and mixed media pieces by men, women and children who have experienced modern slavery.

Eugenie looked lovely in her mini dress and boots combo

It opened on Anti-Slavery Day and will help spread awareness of the issue in London and help the public to confidently spot the signs of the issue.

Patrick Ryan, Chief Executive at Hestia said: "While this journey to recovery is different for everyone, Art is Freedom plays a vital role in supporting survivors of modern slavery to a life beyond crisis and a future with a voice and freedom.”

Ahead of the visit, Eugenie shared a photograph of herself and friend Julia de Boinville, speaking about their work with their charity they set up in 2017; The Anti-Slavery Collective. Speaking about their special friendship, the post read: "We met on the bus on our way to a school trip and knew at once that this was just the beginning of a life-long friendship and adventure!"

In the snaps, the 31-year-old wore a stunning green number by royally-loved label ME+EM. The 'Silk Forever Swing Dress' is a past season buy and the royal has been pictured in it before. It has a flattering swing shape, a pretty button front and is cut in a mid-length with a dipped hem.

Art is Freedom is open to the public at Paternoster Square, central London until 5pm on Monday 25 October.

