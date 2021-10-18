Princess Eugenie spotted at football match in one seriously chic dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie took a break from motherhood at the weekend, and enjoyed a day date with her husband Jack Brooksbank. And where did the couple go? A football match!

The pair were spotted watching the Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur match at St James' Park.

Princess Eugenie looked so stylish at the match

Princess Beatrice's younger sister looked lovely in the stands, wearing a classic little black dress with a pleated skirt, with tweed detail at the collar. Gorgeous! The royal wore her dark hair in a sleek and straight style and wore a little black eyeliner.

Last week, the Queen's granddaughter celebrated her third wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Eugenie and Jack went to Oswald's members' club in Mayfair. In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, Sarah Ferguson's daughter wore a stunning black midi dress by one of her favourite brands Maje, a sumptuous camel coat by Max Mara, and she carried a plush black leather handbag by Louis Vuitton.

On the day, the 31-year-old paid a loving tribute to husband Jack to mark the occasion on social media. Prince William and Harry's cousin posted an unseen snap from the couple's evening wedding reception. The picture showed the newlyweds during what appears to be their first dance, with Eugenie beaming directly at the camera as she embraces her husband. The Princess wrote in the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!"

It wasn't just Eugenie; proud mother Sarah chose to share a beautiful snapshot of the bride and groom as they exited St George's Chapel following their nuptials, their family and loved ones following closely behind.

"Happy Wedding Anniversary, what a magical day," the 61-year-old wrote. "Thank you, Jack and Eugie for sharing your hearts…" How lovely!

