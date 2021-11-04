Princess Eugenie wows in chic Zara dress for sweet appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie looked elegant as ever on Wednesday as she was pictured visiting Bramber Bakehouse with her charity co-founder Julia De Boinville - and we're in love with her look.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's mesmerising engagement stone is rarer than a diamond - see photos

The royal chose to wear a chic Zara shirt dress, which actually dates back to 2019 when she wore it with a statement belt to send off conservationists on a charity bike ride from London to Monaco.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Eugenie becomes teary as she recalls introducing baby August to Prince Philip

This time around, Eugenie added a pair of statement hoop earrings to her look - though we can't make out her other accessories since she donned an apron for a day of baking!

SEE: Best photos from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

Though the dress is sadly no longer available, we've spotted a very similar midi at New Look on ASOS, for just £19.55.



Eugenie visited Bramber Bakehouse

Eugenie and Julia's latest important engagement saw them join a cookery session with the East Sussex charity - which is a hub that supports women survivors of human trafficking with baking and employability workshops.

READ: Princess Eugenie melts hearts with baby August's adorable Halloween outfit

In social media photos shared by her initiative, The Anti-Slavery Collective, the royal mum, 31, and her charity co-founder Julia were seen mixing ingredients in a bowl.

SHOP SIMILAR: New Look belted shirt dress,£19.55, ASOS

In another, the friends could be seen chatting with women around a table - and while it's not clear what delicious baked goods they had made, cups of tea and crumb-filled plates could be seen.

SEE: Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

The post read: "Earlier this week our co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie, and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to visit @bramberbake where they took part in a baking class with survivors of #modernslavery.

Eugenie took part in a baking class

"The @bramberbake programme sees up to 10 women join for 8 weekly sessions. From the first day to graduation, they learn fundamental baking skills and take part in sessions that support and empower them to achieve their aspirations."

It continued: "Princess Eugenie and Julia also got to chat with graduates of the programme who, thanks to their time at Bramber, are now thriving." How inspiring is that?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.