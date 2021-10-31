Princess Eugenie melts hearts with baby August's adorable Halloween outfit

Princess Eugenie shared the most adorable glimpse into her baby son's first Halloween on Sunday, and royal watchers will no doubt have loved the sweet photo!

The proud mum-of-one took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a cute snapshot of little August, who was born in February, heading towards the camera with a purple furry monster costume on his back.

Eugenie joked in the caption: "At least my little monster is scary…"

The picture came shortly after the good-natured royal had shared a stunning shot of some autumnal scenery near her home, as well as a pumpkin which she had carved with a design that wasn't quite clear.

The princess self-deprecatingly captioned this photo: "My 2021 attempt at a scary [pumpkin emoji]." She also added: "Happy Halloween."

The 31-year-old shares her son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the pair clearly dote on their first child.

Princess Eugenie dressed little August as a monster for Halloween

Eugenie has been in the mood for family celebrations recently, as just a few days ago, she championed her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who had an incredible achievement to share.

The royal took to her Instagram stories on Thursday after author Sarah shared some triumphant news.

The Duchess wrote in an Instagram post: "We won! @BasingstokeGov councillors voted 9-1 to overturn plans for one of the largest warehouses in the UK which would have destroyed 67 ancient oak trees near my childhood home."

The down-to-earth royal also carved a pumpkin

Eugenie was quick to reshare her mum's post and sweetly wrote: "Well done Mumma…"

The good news comes after the York family celebrated Sarah's 62nd birthday earlier this month, with Eugenie sharing some sweet family pictures, including one showing herself and her mother embracing each other as they hiked through the Scottish Highlands.

The mum-of-one had a simple caption for her post, writing: "Happy Birthday to my dearest Mumma.. @sarahferguson15."

