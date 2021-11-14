Sombre Kate Middleton looks elegant in formal dress at Remembrance Day Service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge put in a stylish yet sombre appearance at the annual Remembrance Day Service, held at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Kate looked so elegant in her Alexander McQueen coat for the occasion as she joined the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. All eyes were on the mother-of-three in her fitted black coat - which was first debuted in November 2018. The Duchess accessorised with an elegant black hat, paired with Princess Diana's pearl earrings.

The royal family, particularly Duchess Kate, are often seen recycling outfits and re-wearing their favourite garments. Alexander McQueen remains one of the royals' beloved favourite designers for impeccable tailoring and an eye for the unusual.

Also in attendance were Prince William, the Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The Duchess also wore her Alexandra McQueen coat in 2018

The annual event commemorates those who lost their lives in World Wars I and II and other conflicts since, such as the Korean War, Afghanistan War and Iraq War. Following the Service, Prince William will take the Salute at the March Past of Veteran Organisations on Horse Guards Parade.

The sombre occasion also marks the seventh time in the Queen's reign that she has been absent from the Centograph.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

Kate wore her Remembrance Day poppy brooch to mark the sombre occasion

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

