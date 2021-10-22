Princess Anne beams as she poses in camouflage for new outing The Princess Royal donned full military uniform

Princess Anne was pictured smiling in unseen photos from a visit to a Royal Corps of Signals base on Thursday. The 71-year-old royal, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps, met with soldiers who are currently in training on Exercise Flying Falcon in Wiltshire.

The Princess Royal appeared in good spirits as she chatted to the soldiers about the work they do on the modern battlefield. She also discovered how they use digital telecommunications, and was pictured on a call while enjoying a cup of tea and biscuits. Anne, who has held the title of Colonel-in-Chief since 1977, donned full camouflage uniform for the occasion, including cargo trousers and a padded jacket with a dark green belt around her waist.

She wore her hair in a chic updo and kept her accessories minimal, donning a simple pair of gold earrings.

The Royal Family's Twitter account shared: "Earlier this week The Princess Royal, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Signals, visited soldiers who are currently in training on Exercise Flying Falcon in Wiltshire. The Signals are rehearsing the communications system that supports all @BritishArmy activity.

Earlier this week The Princess Royal, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Signals, visited soldiers who are currently in training on Exercise Flying Falcon in Wiltshire.



The Signals are rehearsing the communications system that supports all @BritishArmy activity 📞💻 pic.twitter.com/ueDq6sXhFS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 21, 2021

The Princess Royal is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Signals

"During the visit, The ;Princess Royal spoke to soldiers about the work they do on the modern battlefield, and in digital telecommunications. HRH has been Colonel-in-Chief for over 40 years!"

It's been a busy week for the Princess Royal, who was also in attendance at the National Transport Trust awards, where she presented the lifetime achievement award to Bluebell Railway volunteer Chris Cooper.

Many congratulations to Bluebell volunteer Chris Cooper, who received a lifetime achievement award at the annual National Transport Trust awards yesterday.



The award was received for Chris's services to the Railway and was presented to him by HRH The Princess Royal. pic.twitter.com/qLnnEaFrUl — Bluebell Railway (@bluebellrailway) October 21, 2021

Princess Anne also attended the National Transport Trust awards

Looking smart in a navy coat and multi-coloured scarf, Princess Anne posed for an official photograph alongside him.

The Bluebell Railway account tweeted: "Many congratulations to Bluebell volunteer Chris Cooper, who received a lifetime achievement award at the annual National Transport Trust awards yesterday. The award was received for Chris's services to the Railway and was presented to him by HRH The Princess Royal."

