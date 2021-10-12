Princess Anne looks so chic in the brightest look for special Westminster Abbey service The Princess Royal joined the Queen for the special occasion

Princess Anne was dressed to impress when she attended a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at London's Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

BEST PHOTOS: The Queen uses walking stick for first time in 17 years at joint outing with Princess Anne

The royal was spotted in a smart all-purple ensemble as she arrived at the ceremony alongside her mother the Queen, ready to celebrate the Royal British Legion's landmark milestone. The 71-year-old royal opted for a beautiful wool coat with contrasting lapel detailing, worn layered over a simple dress. Anne completed the look with a fabulous hat boasting ribbon and feather embellishment in the exact same vibrant shade as her jacket's collar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 times Princess Anne was an unexpected style icon

She accessorised with her favourite double pearl strand choker necklace and proudly displayed her RBL brooch, a nod to her role as President of the Women's Section of The Royal British Legion.

MORE: Gok Wan 'devastated' as he's forced to miss MBE ceremony with Princess Anne

The Queen and the Princess Royal are leading the nation in marking the 100th anniversary of the organisation, which supports the nation's armed forces, veterans and the wider military family.

The legion is famed for its annual poppy appeal, which encourages public donations in return for the red flower pin to commemorate the UK's war dead.

Princess Anne looked wonderful in purple

RBL supporters, volunteers and partner organisations will also be sat in the pews for the service led by the Dean of Westminster, Dr. David Hoyle.

Princess Anne will give a scripture reading on the theme of service, and there will be a rededication from the RBL's national president, reaffirming the legion's commitment to its work.

The Princess Royal was joined by her mother the Queen

The Princess Royal was last seen last Friday when she paid a visit to St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester, where HRH planted a tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's private estate is the size of over 11,000 tennis courts - photos

Dressed for autumn, Anne wore an on-trend blue and green tartan dress, wrapping up warm in a red button-up coat complete with navy gloves.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.