Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's striking blouse to Sophie Wessex's stylish coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This week, the royals stepped out in some seriously fashionable looks. Kate Middleton sported the most striking blouse from Ralph Lauren on a visit to the V&A Museum, while Sophie Wessex delivered a masterclass in tactical colour clashing.

Princess Eugenie made a statement in a bold tartan coat during a visit to Wisbech, while Queen Letizia showed us how to rock a power suit. Check out our favourite looks of the week below…

READ: Kate Middleton makes a serious style statement with striking patterned blouse

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate turned heads in a bold paisley shirt from Ralph Lauren

Kate Middleton stepped out into the December sunshine on Thursday wearing a striking patterned blouse from Ralph Lauren to attend the Fabergé exhibition at the V&A Museum, of which she is Royal Patron.

Looking stunning as ever, the royal rocked the Ralph Lauren 'Paisley Georgette' shirt which featured a vibrant paisley print, pussy-bow neck fastening and stylish cuffed sleeves. Prince William's wife teamed the blouse with skinny black jeans, cinching in her waist with a simple gold-buckled black belt.

READ: We're pretty sure Kate Middleton will be wearing these Christmas party shoes

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wows in leopard print and rocks red nail polish

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex rocked a fitted dogtooth jacket on Thursday

Sophie Wessex looked so sophisticated in a stylish new coat on Thursday as she volunteered at The Lighthouse in Woking. The royal sported a slim-fitting, chocolate brown jumper which she paired with smart black trousers and brown boots. She added the 'Reversible Double-Faced Jacket' by Indi & Cold over the top, which featured a shearling collar and tortoiseshell buttons.

The royal delivered a masterclass in tactical colour clashing

Earlier in the week, Prince Edward's wife delivered a masterclass in tactical colour clashing. She wore a bright blue cashmere jumper by Hush, paired with a matching cashmere coat by Joseph and olive green trousers by Galvan. She finished off the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo suede ankle boots – how chic!

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie nailed winter chic in a statement tartan coat

Princess Eugenie made a statement on Monday on a visit to Wisbech as part of her work with her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective. The royal opted for a chic yet cosy outfit, which consisted of a navy blue jumper dress paired with a forest green and navy tartan coat by Sandro and black suede boots by Isabel Marant.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia looked effortlessly elegant as she layered a camel coat over her grey suit

Queen Letizia's suit collection is seriously impressive. On Thursday, the Spanish royal wore a grey checked number by Hugo Boss for the reopening of the collections of the Real Monasterio de las Descalzas Reales. She styled her suit with a camel coat by Caramelo and matching camel ankle boots.

The monarch rocked a teal two-piece suit by Carolina Herrera

Earlier in the week, she was spotted in a teal two-piece suit by Carolina Herrera, which perfectly complemented her brunette hair. She paired the colourful co-ord with a white pussy-bow blouse by Hugo Boss and teal heels by Magrit.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

Princess Maria-Olympia put on a stylish display at The Fashion Awards

We can’t forget about The Fashion Awards this week, and Princess Maria-Olympia did not disappoint with her red carpet outfit. The royal wore the 'Ada' sequin slip dress by The Attico, which featured the most unique print and statement feather hem. The royal styled it with platform silver heels by Celine – swoon!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria wowed in a lace tulle gown from H&M's Conscious Collection

Crown Princess Victoria proved that you can't go wrong with the high street this week when she wore a lace tulle gown from H&M's Conscious Collection. She added some glitz and glamour with a beaded clutch bag by Oasis, looking beautiful for the Royal Swedish Academy of Music's annual gathering.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima opted for a vibrant all-red look on Tuesday

Queen Maxima was definitely in the Christmas spirit on Tuesday, wearing an all-red ensemble for the opening of the Pieter Teylers Huis, a new wing of the Teylers Museum in Haarlem. The royal's red coat was by Natan Couture, and she accessorised with a matching burgundy clutch bag and heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.