The Countess of Wessex wows in leopard print and rocks red nail polish

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Countess of Wessex visited Step by Step, a homelessness charity in Surrey. The wife of Prince Edward took a tour of the Aldershot Foyer, speaking to members of staff about plans to launch a new fostering agency.

READ: The Countess of Wessex just carried her makeup bag to a party and no one noticed

During her visit, she met staff and young people that worked within the charity. In photographs that appeared on the charity's Twitter page, the royal looked stunning in a blue top, green trousers and boots. Braving the cold, she added a lovely stone-coloured jacket and added a gentle statement pop to her look; carrying a leopard print bag. If you look closely, you can even see her nails, which were painted red. Very festive!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

We saw Sophie last week, when she paid a visit to Transform Housing and Support services in Walton-on-Thames, wearing a plush leather jacket.

MORE: Royal wives and husbands' first Christmas at Sandringham in photos

Sophie, who is Patron of Transform, discovered how the organisation has been supporting homeless and vulnerable individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We were honoured to receive a visit from HRH The Countess of Wessex. She took a tour of our Aldershot Foyer, speaking to members of staff about our plans to launch a new fostering agency. It was fantastic for the young people to meet her. #HRHCountessofWessex #Homelessness pic.twitter.com/Pxq3qU3DJN — Step by Step (@stepbystep1989) November 29, 2021

The 56-year-old royal recycled her Prada leather jacket, worn layered over a simple white blouse. She dressed the casual ensemble up with a pair of high-waisted blue Alberta Ferretti trousers. The royal accessorised with her 'Constance Amulette Rose Gold Pendant' by Hermes and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, keeping her makeup understated and light.

Get the look!

Brown Leopard Print Quilted Clutch Bag, £20.00, River Island

Earlier this year, the mother-of-two spoke openly about her own personal style and that of fellow royal women during a special engagement with the British Fashion Council. When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

READ: Sophie Wessex dazzles in gorgeous blue maxi gown at royal awards dinner

She added of British royal style in general: "Britain is an island – albeit a big island – and if you look at what royal women have worn over generations they have made huge fashion statements reflected from foreign shores, and that's what helps make our style."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.