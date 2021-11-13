Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's ravishing red gown to Kate Middleton's stylish sailor look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another week, another amazing array of outfits from some of our favourite royals. This week, it was all about glitz and glamour, from Meghan Markle's ravishing red dress to Queen Maxima's sparkling ombre gown.

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne switched things up in sophisticated suit style ensembles, while Sophie Wessex kept things simple in a smart black number.

We've rounded up our favourite outfits of the week, so you can get some inspiration for the upcoming party season…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate recycled her favourite Catherine Walker coat for a visit to the Imperial War Museum

Kate Middleton looked as stylish as ever on Wednesday afternoon, sporting one of her favourite sailor-style blouses by Alexander McQueen. She paired the top with tailored trousers, a waist belt, high heel shoes and her navy blue Catherine Walker coat.

The royal visited London's Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess nailed business chic as she took part in an online conference hosted by the New York Times

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle took part in an online conference hosted by the New York Times, nailing business chic in her black two-piece.

The Duchess wore a simple black cashmere jumper with three-quarter length sleeves and wide black trousers paired with a Gancini Twisted Buckle Leather Belt by Ferragamo. She finished off the look with black pointed-toe heels and a red poppy to commemorate Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK.

Meghan dazzled in a ravishing red gown by Carolina Herrera at a gala in New York

The next day, the 40-year-old switched things up and stunned in a ravishing red gown by Carolina Herrera for the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala. She styled the dress with red slingback heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, a diamond tennis bracelet once owned by Princess Diana and Maison Birks' earrings.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice looked so chic as she attended an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock in London

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi headed out to London's Pavilion Club on Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of friend Gabriela Peacock's new book, 2 Weeks to Feeling Great.

Beatrice looked so chic, opting for a black dress with a peplum hem paired with a cream blouse. The new mum completed the look with Zara heels, a personalised Anya Hindmarch pouch that featured her nickname 'Trixie' and a Marks & Spencer poppy brooch.

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex opted for a little black dress while attending a reception at Windsor Castle on Wednesday

Sophie Wessex dazzled in a simple black dress as she attended a reception for Enterprise recipients, hosted at Windsor Castle by her brother-in-law Prince Charles.

The countess's classic black dress was by Serbian fashion designer Roksanda, and she styled it with a poppy clutch bag by Lulu Guinness and Manolo Blahnik navy pumps.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne looked beautiful in blue

Princess Anne surprised in a bold blue suit with a coordinating scarf on Wednesday evening when she also attended the reception for Enterprise recipients.

The 71-year-old wowed in the smart skirt suit, which she accessorised with a poppy, a pair of pearl earrings, black gloves and a matching black handbag.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima was a picture of elegance in a sparkling ombré gown by Jan Taminiau

Queen Maxima looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling ombré gown by Jan Taminiau on Tuesday for a state banquet during her visit to Norway.

The royal brought the glitz and glamour with her accessories, wearing blue velvet heels by Jimmy Choo, a sapphire tiara and matching earrings.

The monarch later wowed in a daring cut out dress as she hosted a concert at the Munchmuseum in Oslo

The 50-year-old later wowed in a daring cut out dress as she hosted a concert at the Munchmuseum in Oslo.

Her fun frock was by designer Claes Iversen, and she styled it with Gianvito Rossi gold leather heels and a gold clutch bag by Begum Khan - gorgeous!

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia rocked a colourful Michonet dress at the FMBBVA event in Madrid

Queen Letizia rocked a colourful ensemble for the FMBBVA event in Madrid. She sported the 'Ethnic Gold Neck Dress' by Michonet, which featured a fun multicoloured knitted pattern.

The royal paired it with fuchsia croc-effect slingback heels by Carolina Herrera and a matching fuchsia satchel bag.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania looked so glamorous in an all-white ensemble by Zimmermann

Queen Rania of Jordan wowed in all-white on a visit to Dar Nema in Jalal Qalaa, a project of the Princess Taghreid Foundation for Development and Training.

The royal wore a Zimmermann co-ord, consisting of a denim long-sleeved shirt and matching skirt, with a raffia bag by Chloe and printed canvas pumps by Dior.

