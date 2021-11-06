Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's unique coat dress to Sophie Wessex's leather look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been another busy week of outings for the royals, with the likes of Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall seen attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow in style.

The parties and award ceremonies were also in full swing, and Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were spotted getting in the festive spirit in their sequinned looks.

We've rounded up our favourite outfits of the week, so you can get some inspiration for your next shopping trip…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked beautiful in blue at a reception to mark the opening of COP26 in Glasgow

Kate Middleton looked beautiful in blue on Monday evening, wearing a tailored blue coat dress by Eponine teamed with dark blue heels by Rupert Sanderson for the COP26 reception.

The royal wore her hair in a chic updo and her makeup had a super flawless finish.

The royal looked incredible in her casual getup as she celebrated the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign

Kate had sported a more casual look earlier in the day to celebrate the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun.

The Duchess wore black skinny jeans, See by Chloe ankle boots, a sleek roll neck jumper from Really Wild Clothing and a quilted vest by Copenhagen based designer Ganni.

The Countess of Wessex

On 6 October, the #CountessOfWessex held a reception for the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance, wearing



NEW Loewe Anagram-belt leather midi dress



REPEAT pearl pendant necklace, diamond set silver hoops, gold chain bracelet



📷 Fergus Burnett / 100WF Flickr pic.twitter.com/LqwAEOl8er — Data Duchess (@dataduchess2) November 3, 2021

The Countess recently wowed in a bold Loewe leather look

Sophie Wessex made a statement in a Loewe leather look in pictures from a party celebrating the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance back in October.

The Countess wore the 'Anagram-belt Leather Midi Dress', layering her look by adding a long-sleeved black top underneath, one of her favourite pearl pendant necklaces and simple black heels. Her blonde hair was left natural and loose.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie donned a chic Zara shirt dress to visit Bramber Bakehouse

Princess Eugenie proved that even royals shop the high street when she was pictured visiting Bramber Bakehouse with her charity co-founder Julia De Boinville.

Eugenie chose to wear a chic Zara shirt dress, which actually dates back to 2019 when she wore it with a statement belt to send off conservationists on a charity bike ride from London to Monaco.

The royal wore an outfit by Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka at the COP26 summit this week

The royal also made a surprise appearance at the COP26 summit, wearing modern designers Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka.

Eugenie wore the 'Seymore' knit dress, styling it with a cool biker jacket. The wool felt design features a boxy, oversized shape that added a more modern silhouette to the A-line dress.

Duchess Camilla

Duchess Camilla looked perfect in plaid while visiting St Wilfred's Hospice

Duchess Camilla chose to wear a bold tartan coat to visit St Wilfred's Hospice in Eastbourne to mark its 40th anniversary.

She styled the winter staple with her favourite knee-high boots, and of course, her Remembrance poppy pin. She added some beautiful gold bracelets and her usual bouncy blow-dry, too.

Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie teamed an Armani jacket with a tulle leopard print skirt by Pennyblack

Princess Marie attended the launch of the Children's Development Calendar 2021, wearing a stunning tulle leopard print skirt by Pennyblack, paired with a black belted zip-front jacket by Armani.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York rocked a military jacket at the Yeovil Literary Festival

The Duchess of York always looks so sophisticated, and this week was no exception. The royal rocked a military-style gold and black jacket by The Extreme Collection to attend the Yeovil Literary Festival. She finished off the look with a simple black skirt and ballet slippers from French Sole.

Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore shimmering sequin gowns to The Leopard Awards 2021

The Spencer sisters looked sensational in sequins at The Leopard Awards 2021. Both Lady Amelia and Eliza's outfits were from Michael Kors' AW21 ready to wear collection.

The pair looked so stylish as they attended the Tatler Little Black Book party in London

The pair were also spotted at the Tatler Little Black Book party in London, looking oh-so-festive in their sparkly outfits. Lady Amelia wore a gold mini dress by Michael Kors while Eliza sported a black sequinned bodysuit and pleated trousers, also from the designer.

