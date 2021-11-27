Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's crimson coat to Queen Letizia's blue ballgown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This week, the royals brought some much-needed glitz and glamour to our lives with their showstopping ballgowns. Sophie Wessex wowed in blue, while Queen Letizia donned a H&M dress for a state visit to Sweden.

It appeared that Kate Middleton had also been hitting up the high street when she sported the most stunning crimson coat from Hobbs to pay a visit to the Nower Hill High School in Harrow. Check out our favourite looks of the week below…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate teamed a beautiful crimson coat with a matching roll neck jumper by Hobbs

On Wednesday afternoon, Kate Middleton visited the Nower Hill High School in Harrow. The royal looked incredible in a new outfit which consisted of a crimson coat and matching roll neck jumper from Hobbs. She finished off the look with smart black trousers and pointed-toe heels, sporting neutral makeup and mermaid-style waves in her hair.

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex wowed in a vibrant blue gown by Emilia Wickstead on Wednesday evening

Sophie Wessex looked beautiful in blue on Wednesday wearing a vibrant ballgown by Emilia Wickstead, which she styled with a blue clutch and nude velvet heels by Jimmy Choo. The royal was attending the Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia had a Cinderella moment in a navy ballgown from H&M's Conscious Collection

Queen Letizia proved that sometimes the high street knows best when she donned a H&M dress for a state visit to Sweden. The frock is part of H&M's Conscious Collection, and she accessorised the dark blue number with diamond jewellery and Queen Ena’s Fleur-de-Lis Tiara.

The monarch layered a fur cape over an orange pencil dress during a state visit to Sweden

Earlier in the day, the royal wore a bold orange dress by Carolina Herrera, which she layered with a fur-trimmed camel cape by the same brand.

Letizia rocked a bright red coat as she headed to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport

Letizia is clearly a fan of colour at the moment, as she rocked a vivid red coat from Hugo Boss to head to the airport. She paired it with a black roll neck, matching trousers and boots, looking oh-so-chic as she departed for her trip.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla paired a black evening dress with emerald jewellery at the Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner

The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible on Wednesday evening at the Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall. Her outfit consisted of a beautiful long black dress and a stunning emerald necklace with matching earrings. The royal wore her trademark blonde locks in her favourite bouffant style and sported natural makeup, which highlighted her features.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia gave off bridal vibes in a white Safiyaa gown

Princess Sofia of Sweden gave us major bridal vibes in her 'Heliconia Drape Fishtail Gown' by Safiyaa. She paired it with a Christian Louboutin silver clutch and a matching silver tiara. She sported the all-white look for the official welcoming ceremony during her state visit to Sweden.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria stepped out in a floral ballgown by Frida Jonsvens Couture

Crown Princess Victoria looked fabulous in florals during her state visit to Sweden, wearing a showstopping ballgown by Frida Jonsvens Couture. Her accessories were just as stunning, consisting of an Anya Hindmarch metallic clutch bag and the Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima looked gorgeous in an all-grey outfit on Wednesday

Queen Maxima kept things simple during a royal visit on Wednesday in an all-grey ensemble. The 50-year-old wore a flattering dress by Natan Couture, finishing off the look with Gianvito Rossi grey heels, a navy hat and a matching clutch bag.

