Kate Middleton's chic Christmas coat looks so similar to this Monsoon buy

The Duchess of Cambridge causes a mass sellout with everything she wears, but some of her more special pieces are trickier to track down.

Case in point: Kate's beautiful velvet-trimmed Catherine Walker coat, which she wore on Christmas Day in 2018, when she stepped out alongside her husband Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at Sandringham.

The beautiful red coat was thought to be a bespoke design - based on a green number that Kate has also worn on a number of occasions - and features a velvet collar and cuffs and elegant covered buttons.

Velvet trim coat, £165 / $223, Monsoon

Fast forward three years, and royal fashion fans can now channel the look with a buy from Monsoon, which has an uncanny resemblance. Made in a burgundy shade with the very same velvet detailing, the only slight difference is that the trim is made in contrasting black rather than a totally matching look like Kate's.

But for a Duchess-worthy look, it's certainly worthy of Christmas at Sandringham, are we right? With a price tag of £165, it's no doubt more affordable than Kate's bespoke coat, too.

Kate wore the coat on Christmas day in 2018, but also wore it for the Commonwealth Day service in 2020

The coat is made of a wool blend, which will keep you cosy on a Christmas Day walk or perhaps a trip to your local carol service just like Kate. Sold.

And if you want to go for the full repli-Kate look, you could even add a matching burgundy headband - we love this pretty, sparkly style from Free People, which should add just about the right amount of height that the Duchess herself loves.

Velvet hairband, £24, Free People

Of course, Kate's real headpiece came from another royal-favourite designer, Jane Taylor, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her relationship with the Duchess and others.

She said: "The royal family do a fantastic job at supporting British brands. They inspire fresh trends which is thrilling to see, putting modern millinery on the map year-round! Modern millinery is really having its moment. It is fantastic to see members of the royal family, fashion influencers and celebrities alike wearing headbands and bows. Bows are feminine and fun." We totally agree!

