Pippa Middleton's got a new handbag - and it's not as pricey as you think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton is one snappy dresser. The stunning younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge tends to opt for laid-back outfits, and just last week - in photographs that appeared on the Mail Online - the mother-of-two sported a fab new getup we are seriously coveting.

READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla can't get enough of this affordable bag brand

The 37-year-old rocked ripped jeans, a classic white shirt, Jimmy Choo trainers and tied her hair back in a low ponytail. Minimal makeup was all she needed to look glowing. Goals!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best moments from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' romantic wedding

But did you spot her handbag? Pippa often opts for cross-body styles and this mushroom-coloured bag by Meg & Bee is beyond cute.

MORE: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' incredible wedding day in photos

The bag comes in at £110 and is made of soft, pebble grain leather with a light gold tone zip top closure and brand's star disc zip pull.

Pippa is often seen with a cross-body bag

Each bag comes with its own removable and adjustable leather strap in the same colour as the bag and an internal pocket. Snazzy.

Classic Kit bag in Mushroom, £110, Meg & Bee

It's great to see Pippa shopping small. On the Meg & Bee website, the brand's owners explain: "We are two mums who decided one day (back in June 2018) that we were destined to start a bag company."

READ: Love Pippa Middleton's wicker Kate Spade bag? Primark has an amazing lookalike

They added: "So many times we have spied that 'must have' bag only to discover the cost of it would be the same as that of a small car, so here they are, our beautiful, handcrafted leather bags, tassels and charms, all ready for you to create your own combos without the frightening price tag."

READ: Pippa Middleton's daily diet: what Duchess Kate's sister eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Camera bags like this one are so easy to use and Pippa has many. They are useful yet stylish - pop in all your items, throw the strap over yourself and you're good to go! Here's one we think you may like to get that Pippa on-the-go look.

ASOS Design leather camera cross body bag, £25, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.