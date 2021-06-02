﻿
pippa-middleton-pink-dress

Pippa Middleton's got a new handbag - and it's not as pricey as you think

The bag with the Middleton seal of approval…

Laura Sutcliffe

Pippa Middleton is one snappy dresser. The stunning younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge tends to opt for laid-back outfits, and just last week - in photographs that appeared on the Mail Online - the mother-of-two sported a fab new getup we are seriously coveting.

The 37-year-old rocked ripped jeans, a classic white shirt, Jimmy Choo trainers and tied her hair back in a low ponytail. Minimal makeup was all she needed to look glowing. Goals!

WATCH: Best moments from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' romantic wedding

But did you spot her handbag? Pippa often opts for cross-body styles and this mushroom-coloured bag by Meg & Bee is beyond cute.

The bag comes in at £110 and is made of soft, pebble grain leather with a light gold tone zip top closure and brand's star disc zip pull.

pippa-middleton-red-dress

Pippa is often seen with a cross-body bag

Each bag comes with its own removable and adjustable leather strap in the same colour as the bag and an internal pocket. Snazzy.

meg-and-bee-bag

Classic Kit bag in Mushroom, £110, Meg & Bee

It's great to see Pippa shopping small. On the Meg & Bee website, the brand's owners explain: "We are two mums who decided one day (back in June 2018) that we were destined to start a bag company."

They added: "So many times we have spied that 'must have' bag only to discover the cost of it would be the same as that of a small car, so here they are, our beautiful, handcrafted leather bags, tassels and charms, all ready for you to create your own combos without the frightening price tag."  

Camera bags like this one are so easy to use and Pippa has many. They are useful yet stylish - pop in all your items, throw the strap over yourself and you're good to go! Here's one we think you may like to get that Pippa on-the-go look.

asos-bag

ASOS Design leather camera cross body bag, £25, ASOS

