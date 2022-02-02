Kate Middleton surprises with new hairstyle and sport luxe look Twickenham

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday morning bright and early, the Duchess of Cambridge embraced her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, visiting Twickenham Stadium.

Looking as stunning as ever, the wife of Prince William met the England players, coaches and Referees, as well as joining in with a training session, which took place on the pitch.

We are used to Kate wearing fabulous dresses, fancy tops and lovely blazers with high heels, so it makes a refreshing change to see her rocking more sporty attire. The Duchess wore a form-fitting Rugby tracksuit and trainers. Ready for action, the 40-year-old wore her hair in a ponytail - a hairstyle she doesn't sport very often. Subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features.

The Rugby Football Union is the national governing body for grassroots and elite rugby union in England and with 1,900 member clubs is one of the largest sports organisations in the country. It was founded in 1871, and promotes and runs the sport, educates and trains players and officials, and runs the England men’s and women’s elite performance teams.

Kate looked fresh faced and fabulous with her hair up

The RFU’s goal is to strengthen and unite rugby union in England and produce consistently successful England teams. The brunette beauty met members of the men’s and women’s squads and their coaching teams as they prepare for the forthcoming Six Nations Championships.

Kate heard about their hopes for the upcoming year, including for the Women’s World Cup which will take place in New Zealand in the autumn, and how the pandemic has impacted the sport over the past two years.

Kate rolled up her shelves and joined the players for a skills session on the pitch, run by Head England Coach Eddie Jones. The sporty mum looked at ease with the athletes and looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself.

