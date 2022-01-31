We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is certainly no stranger to a new dress or two. The TV presenter wears a fab new outfit on This Morning each day, and her Dancing on Ice attire is the stuff of dreams.

We spied a brand new image of the star wearing a beautiful frock by The Vampire's Wife on her latest snap for her lifestyle venture, Wylde Moon. The fashion brand just shared the image that was shot at the start of the month and it features Holly perched on a installation of a moon, wearing a stunning gold gown known as the 'Sky Rocket Maxi Dress'.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shimmies in sparkly midi skirt

Available at Harrods, the £2,500 gown comes complete with playful ruffles and powerful puffed sleeves. It has a glistening fabric and is a true show-stopper. Holly's gold colourway has sadly since sold out, but it can still be purchased in lilac and burgundy. Swoon.

We think the Duchess of Cambridge would love this dress, too! After all, she's a big fan of the luxury brand. Back in 2020 during the royal tour of Ireland, the mother-of-three wore the label's 'Falconetti' dress.

The fancy frock is crafted from a shimmering metallic silk-blend chiffon, and is cut with a fitted bodice, has puffed sleeves trimmed with feminine ruffles and falls into a softly draped skirt.

Kate wore a Vampire's wife dress in 2020

Princess Beatrice actually wore the design first when she attended Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019. So you can say this style definitely has the royal seal of approval.

The Vampire's Wife dresses are true show-stoppers

The cult fashion line is still relatively new, it was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014.

The Vampire's Wife The Sky Rocket Maxi Dress, £2,500, Harrods

Since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond. From Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung and Amber Heard, to Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston. What a list!

