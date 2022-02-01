Primark's new hero blazer looks might like Kate Middleton's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's one colour the Duchess of Cambridge looks absolutely stunning in, it has to be blue. Blue is the official royal colour after all, so it's not surprising that Kate and members of the family love to frequently wear it.

Mother-of-three Kate has worn every colour in the blue you can think of, from navy to pastel, and one of her favourite ways to wear it is in the form of a blazer.

A blazer is one of the royal's most worn items; a tailored feel gives the perfect year-round nautical look.

Last year, Prince William's wife memorably hosted a zoom interview with community Nurse Midwife Harriet Nayiga for Nursing Times. Kate may have been behind a computer, but she still looked impeccably stylish, sporting black trousers, a simple black top and a seriously chic Zara blazer.

Kate loves her blue blazer - she rewears it often

The £59.99 style is of the double-breasted variety, has pronounced shoulders and large statement buttons. Unsurprisingly, it sadly sold out not long after the brunette beauty wore it. But don't worry, because Primark has the most delightful blazer that has just dropped in stores, and it will cost you just £25. Amazing!

Blue blazer, £25, Primark

Just like Kate's, it's double-breasted, has pronounced buttons and a wide lapel. It can be worn with jeans, tailored trousers, and even over a pencil skirt.

Double Breasted Tailored Military Blazer, £32.30, Boohoo

You could also wear the blazer over a pleated skirt - an outfit Kate famously wore also in 2021. On William and Kate's official tour of Scotland, the pair headed to a leading social care charity, and the Duchess wore the Zara blazer again, this time with a stunning blue pleated skirt by Hope, nude heels and a nude bag.

The ensemble had everyone mesmerised at the time, due to the fact it looked nearly identical to an outfit that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana wore in 1992.

