Mango is selling a budget version of Meghan Markle's designer baguette

Meghan Markle just can’t resist a top-handle bag, which is one of the hottest trends in accessories right now. And while we love the Duchess of Sussex's £475 'Nane' tie-handle bag by designer Rejina Pyo we're just as excited that a lookalike purse is now available – and the price tag is just £19.99 ($29.99).

Mango is selling a ruched baguette that looks strikingly similar to the Rejina Pyo 'Nane' design that the Duchess carried as she made a surprise appearance at an International Women's Day event in London back in 2020.

The Mango small bag is in linen, not leather - making it perfect for spring and summer - and has some of the same trendy details such as a top handle, and is a similar shape and size, but at a fraction of the price.

Mango pucker bag, was £29.99 / $49.99 now £19.99 / $29.99, Mango

Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of Amazon, the mega-retailer also has a fab lookalike for Duchess Meghan's bag. It's available in three colours and will only cost you a around £40 ($35).

Woven tie handle bag, £41 / $35, Amazon

And if you are in the market for a handbag at a different price point, you can always shop Meghan's actual Rejina Pyo 'Nane' design - and some colours are even on sale!

Meghan's bag was in a cream tone that complemented her tweed jacket from Me+Em, and you can get various versions of the Nane that have the same vibe.

