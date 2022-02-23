Princess Anne brings the glamour in stylish blazer for special event The Princess Royal looked effortlessly glamorous

Princess Anne was the picture of elegance on Tuesday evening to attend the WISE Covid Unsung Heroes Awards, sporting a smart dress and jacket combo with classic accessories.

SEE: Princess Anne's bizarre favourite dish is peculiar and pungent - would you eat it?

The 71-year-old royal was in attendance to learn, share and celebrate the stories of women in STEM whose actions and brilliance have supported major breakthroughs during the pandemic. Looking stylish and sophisticated for the occasion, Anne donned a chic cream blazer layered over a knee-length blue slip dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne looks incredible in fitted green jacket for outing with Prince Charles

Photographs shared on Twitter show the Queen's daughter standing alongside Sir Patrick Vallance. Her textured jacket featured a flattering double-breasted design and open collar, complete with a signature gold brooch worn on the left leaf.

HRH Princess Anne has announced six winners of the Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) Covid Unsung Hero awards, in recognition of the women who helped to improve lives and communities during the #pandemic: https://t.co/01yghBSHzl#edtech #Covid #STEM @thewisecampaign — Education Technology (@Educ_Technology) February 23, 2022

Anne accessorised with a black crossbody bag, adding a trio of pearls and classic pearl earrings to her look.

The Princess Royal styled her hair in her signature chignon, adding a slick of red lipstick to elevate the glamour of her look.

SEE: Princess Anne's honeymoon menu onboard Royal Yacht Britannia is so luxurious - and you can try it

Sir Patrick's tweet read: "Delighted to attend @thewisecampaign WISE Covid Unsung Heroes Awards last night alongside HRH Princess Anne and @CSOSue. All finalists are extremely deserving of their awards and it was inspiring to hear their stories #CUHA22 #WomenInSTEM."

It's not the first time we've been dazzled with Princess Anne's statement fashion sense. Last Thursday, the royal looked gorgeous in green to attend a reception at St James's Palace alongside her brother, the Prince of Wales - there's no denying the Queen's daughter is a style icon!

Princess Anne looked glam in emerald green with Prince Charles

Anne looked radiant as she arrived at the ceremony after presenting the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education.

RELATED: Princess Anne's daily diet: The royal's secret to looking radiant at 71

SEE: Royals with fringes! 15 photos of royals with bangs for your haircut inspiration

The Princess Royal donned a smart emerald green jacket, fitted at the waist and fastened with statement gold buttons.

The mother-of-two opted for a monochrome look, teaming her swish jacket with a green plaid skirt.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.