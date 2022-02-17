Princess Anne wows in chic fitted jacket and the Queen's favourite accessory The Princess Royal joined Prince Charles for a rare engagement

Princess Anne looked gorgeous in green on Thursday to attend a reception at St James's Palace alongside her brother, the Prince of Wales - there's no denying the Queen's daughter is a style icon!

The 71-year-old royal looked radiant as she arrived at the ceremony after presenting the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education. The Princess Royal donned a smart emerald green jacket, fitted at the waist and fastened with statement gold buttons. The mother-of-two opted for a monochrome look, teaming her swish jacket with a green plaid skirt.

The royal was all about the accessories, elevating her look with a simple leather clutch, floral diamond earrings and an elegant trio of cream pearls around her neck.

Pearl jewellery has been a staple accessory for royal women for years, and no doubt they are among Anne's favourite pieces. The Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen are all fond of pearls, owning a number of stunning items.

Princess Anne looked lovely in a fitted green jacket

The Princess Royal teased her hair into her signature chignon style and completed her look with a gorgeous red lip, adding a touch of glamour to her sophisticated style.

Princess Anne's hairdresser Denise McAdam, who served as hairdresser to the royal family for just over 35 years, said while the look might seem complicated, it was actually easy to achieve. In fact, the royal's iconic look hasn't changed for over 50 years!

The Queen's daughter has kept her signature hairstyle for over 50 years

Denise told Now To Love magazine: "It was a simple up-do, so I just used to go in, close my eyes and do it as quickly as possible."

The Queen's Anniversary Prizes are awarded every two years to universities and colleges whose work has been judged to show excellence, innovation and impact in any field or discipline, and to be of a benefit to society, as well as the institutions themselves.

Princess Anne was joined by Prince Charles for the engagement on Thursday

The rare joint engagement between Princess Anne and her brother marked the first time Prince Charles had been seen in public since his COVID-19 isolation.

The royal siblings presented The Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education in a ceremony at St James's Palace.

