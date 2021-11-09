We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's super glamorous mother Carole Middleton is a very polished, well-put together woman and we love seeing what outfit she steps out in next.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mother-of-three wowed Instagram fans when she shared a snap of herself on her account for her business, Party Pieces. In the picture, the 66-year-old can be seen standing with a huge balloon bouquet, wearing a beautiful silk blouse that came complete with an on-trend pussy bow.

WATCH: Kate Middleton as a mother

She captioned the post: "And so the Christmas countdown begins! If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you'll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware. I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick our some party pieces which will help you make Christmas particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magic again!"

It looks like the brunette is wearing the 'Satin Bow Blouse' by Tory Burch, one of her daughter's favourite designers. Well, they say great mind's think alike, right?

Speaking of, Kate and Carole have a very similar sense of style. Back in 2018, Carole featured in an interview with The Telegraph and wore not one, but two near-exact dresses that have formerly been worn by the her royal daughter, although she insisted at the time they were not totally "identical".

Tory Burch Tie-neck silk satin blouse, £380, My Theresa

The dresses in question were a burgundy and a red design by Kate's go-to British label, GOAT. Both were knee-length, with a high-neck and long sleeves with frilled cuffs. Both ladies styled the dresses the same, too - with tights and boots.

Speaking about always looking so stylish, the grandmother-of-five told the Daily Mail: "I spend a lot of time with young people which can help keep anyone young! I hope I haven't become set in my ways, which can perhaps age you. I like to hear about trends in fashion, sport and design."

