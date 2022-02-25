Carole Middleton's Easter decorations will transform Kensington Palace – top picks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carole Middleton has shared her Easter decorations and activity ideas for children, and it sounds like she has a fun celebration planned for her grandchildren – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to enjoy, alongside their cousins Arthur and Grace.

The 67-year-old has added a wide range of show-stopping Easter decorations to her Party Pieces website, and no doubt she'll be planning to transform her Berkshire home, Bucklebury Manor, with the collection too.

The range includes pretty pastel balloon centerpieces and balloon arches that would be perfect for an Easter dinner party with children. Bunny-shaped paper plates and party bags add to the fun and cute theme that will no doubt be a hit with Carole's five young grandchildren.

Other suggestions include hanging a spring flower wreath on your front door or draping your mantelpiece with a eucalyptus garland, and picking fresh flowers on a nature walk to display in glass vases around the home – an activity that gardening fan the Duchess of Cambridge would no doubt enjoy.

Carole is grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The collection also includes fun items like a banner reading 'Eggcited', a grass bunny table decoration, and multi-coloured Easter Egg stem decorations that could make a fun finishing touch to your Easter décor. We can imagine they have the royal seal of approval from Prince William and Kate, too!

Party Pieces Easter decorations top picks:

A kitsch take on the spring wreath, this wire bunny decoration would look great hanging on a door or as part of a bigger Easter display.

Spring foliage wire bunny decoration, £12.99, Party Pieces

Create an eggstraordinary tablescape with this pastel Easter balloons and bunnies table runner.

Easter balloons and bunnies table runner, £17.99, Party Pieces

Swap flowers for Easter eggs with these kitsch stem decorations.

Multi-coloured Easter egg stem decorations, £14.99, Party Pieces

Continue the Easter theme throughout your home with these pastel paper honeycomb bunnies

Honeycomb spring bunnies, £19.99, Party Pieces

This showstopping arch features 70 balloons in pretty shades of pink, yellow and orange.

Easter Daisy Balloon Arch with streamers, £17.99, Party Pieces

