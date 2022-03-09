We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex marked International Women's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Prime Minister Boris Johnson – and didn't she look beautiful?

Sophie, 57, was pictured wearing a black floaty maxi dress complete with a white polka dot print and a belt around her waist in snaps posted by the royal family's official Twitter page. "Last night, The Countess of Wessex attended a reception at @10DowningStreet for the launch of the Girl’s Educations Skills Partnership, an initiative to improve girls' access to education and employment in developing countries. #IWD2022," read the caption.

As well as the flattering cut, the beautiful frock also featured long sleeves making it ideal for the cooler spring weather. While it hasn't been revealed exactly where the royal's frock is from, there are plenty of similar options available to shop online – we're loving this Ganni dress which is currently 30% off, and this Superdry maxi which is a bargain at £70.

Last night, The Countess of Wessex attended a reception at @10DowningStreet for the launch of the Girl’s Educations Skills Partnership, an initiative to improve girls’ access to education and employment in developing countries. #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/09crP1BiTK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 8, 2022

The Countess visited Boris Johnson on Tuesday

Countess Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, finished off her effortless look with a long pearl necklace and silver huggie earrings, wearing her hair in a chic low bun. She added a pop of colour with her deep red nails – a bold hue that is rarely worn by royals.

Instead, the likes of the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall are normally pictured sporting neutral pink shades, with Her Majesty's preferred look being Essie's popular tone 'Ballet Slippers', which she's been loyal to since 1989.

Shop the look:

Ganni dress, was £230 now £161, MyTheresa

Spotty maxi dress, £69.99, Superdry

After posting the snaps, the royal family went on to highlight the Countess' work "supporting women and championing gender equality" by re-sharing a tweet from 2019. It was a quote from Sophie that read: "It’s our duty to continue to do all we can to break down barriers, encourage society to embrace those who innocently fell victim to others brutality and create an understanding environment..to give people the confidence..to come forward and seek support."

It wasn't long before fans flooded the comments with praise for both her work and her beautiful outfit. "Countess Sophie is a wonderful lady. Dedicated to helping girls and women," wrote one, and another added: "The Countess looks lovely!" A third remarked: "Always a delight to see Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. She is a true gem."

