Obsessed with Meghan Markle's crystal-embellished heels? These lookalikes are so stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A royal fashion moment that will go down in history, on Sunday evening the Duchess of Sussex captivated viewers around the world as she took centre stage at the NAACP Image Awards in Burbank, California.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxury guesthouse is haven for Doria Ragland

Joining her husband, Prince Harry at the star-studded event, Meghan left crowds mesmerised after she graced the stage in an ethereal blue gown designed by Christopher John Rogers.

Meghan stepped out in crystal-embellished leather sandals by Aquazzura

Resembling a modern-day Cinderella, the mum-of-two accessorised her bespoke evening dress with a pair of glittering crystal-embellished stilettos from one of her favourite brands, Aquazzura.

Retailing at an eye-watering £930 on Net-a-Porter, if you've fallen head over heels for Meghan's gold leather sandals, then you're in for a real treat. Offering a more affordable alternative, we've spotted an equally stunning pair from Dune, and we reckon they'd get the royal seal of approval.

MORE: Meghan Markle's mother Doria got married after six months – inside unconventional wedding

SHOP: Loved Meghan Markle's Valentino shift dress? We've found the perfect dupe – and it's on sale

Embellished Heeled Sandals, £130, Dune London

Priced at £130, these sparkling heels are adorned with a similar diamante knotted front and elegant ankle straps that lend a vintage feel. An ideal choice for any upcoming weddings on your social calendar, they'll go with just about everything.

In a sweet moment that you might have missed, Meghan's outfit also paid tribute to her mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.

Modelling a number of decadent jewels, including her £120,000 engagement ring, Meghan could be seen wearing a gold bangle that once belonged to Prince Harry's mother.

Loading the player...

WATCH: From the red carpet to royal life, see Meghan Markle's incredible style evolution

Adorned with two large royal blue cabochon sapphires that are encrusted by small diamonds on a gold cuff, the bracelet made for a loving tribute to the royal, who tragically died in 1997.

HELLO! Spoke to Steven Stone's diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, for more information about the beautiful piece, which he estimates to be worth an incredible £25,000.

"The bracelet features two large royal blue cabochon sapphires, that look to be around 5ct each," he said. "The stones are embellished with small diamonds on a yellow gold cuff. This bracelet likely has a high price tag, thanks to the size of these stunning stones. With this in mind, I'd estimate it's worth around £25,000."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.