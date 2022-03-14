We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've said it before, and we'll say it again for good measure. The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of dresses. From floral to polka dots, bold to demure, Prince William's wife has worn them all. We simply can't think of a style she hasn't pulled off.

One of our favourite dresses she has worn in recent years has to be her green dress by Dolce & Gabbana that she stepped out in at Wimbledon back in 2019.

The mother-of-three took to the Royal Box at the famous tennis tournament to watch Simona Halep and Serena Williams compete in the Ladies Final. Sat next to the Duchess of Sussex and her sister Pippa, Kate looked totally gorgeous in her green designer dress.

Thrifty Kate had worn the style three years before, on a visit to Canada, so we can tell it's one of her faves.

Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon 2019

The frock cost around £2,000 at the time of purchase and features oversized gold pocket watch embroidery and dazzling statement buttons. Sadly, it's no longer available, but don't fret, we've found an incredible lookalike we think you're going to love.

Kate looked stunning in her D&G dress

Luxury high street store L.K.Bennett - coincidently, another of Kate's favourite places to shop - has a standout style called the 'Montana' that has been worn by every stylish celebrity you could think of. It's usually made in a variety of prints, but now, ready for the new season, you can pick it up in the same emerald green as Kate's. Amazing!

Montana Green Satin Crepe Tea Dress, £279, L.K.Bennett

The tea dress shape is so flattering, and we love the midi-length and short-sleeved style. Made from satin crepe with oversized pearl buttons and tie detail to the collar, it's so chic. Priced at £279, it's a lot cheaper than the D&G number!

Kate has worn many dresses by L.K.Bennett - maybe she will invest in this one? After all, it also comes in baby blue, a colourway she often sports. As well as loving the high street stores' clothes, she is a big fan of their shoes, too. The brunette royal rocked the brand's 'Sledge' high heel pumps in 2011, and they quickly became her go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014.

