Kate Middleton’s Superga trainers now come in a super cute pastel pink hue for spring

When it comes to off-duty dressing, the Duchess of Cambridge boasts an enviable trainer collection. Swapping her Jimmy Choos for the 2750 Cotu plimsolls, Kate is a huge fan of Superga in particular, and she owns a number of the brand's most popular styles in different shades.

With spring almost in bloom, Superga has just unveiled their new-in collection, and we reckon the royal will be adding this pastel pink pair to basket.

Kate often wears her favourite Cotu Classics from Superga during royal engagements

Priced at £85, these leather sneakers are both chic and comfortable. Injecting some colour into your everyday wardrobe, we'd recommend styling them with a floral blouse and white jeans. Endlessly versatile, they'd also look super cute teamed with your favourite summer dress and a light denim jacket.

A longtime fan of Superga, Duchess Kate has been wearing the brand's trainers for years, particularly in the spring and summer months.

Pastel Pink Trainers, £85, Superga

Making two memorable appearances in 2019, she wore her bright white plimsolls to attend the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, and later at the King's Cup Regatta, held in August.

For her first appearance, Kate coordinated her box-fresh plimsolls with a white broderie shirt by M.i.h Jeans and camel toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti.

Deciding to sport true sailor style at the King's Cup Regatta, Prince William's wife wowed in a nautical striped top in red, tan, navy blue and white. We loved the top, which came from celebrity-loved brand Sandro. She polished off her look with L.K. Bennett high-waisted trousers and Kiki McDonough earrings, as well as her Cotu Classics of course.

The Duchess was spotted wearing her Superga trainers at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019

Superga has a long-standing history with the royals, and by donning her favourite trainers, Kate is quite literally following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Renowned for her effortlessly cool style, back in 1997 Diana sported the Navy Cotu Classics during her memorable visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission. Creating the ultimate laidback look, the mum-of-two combined her trainers with a black Armani blazer and blue mom jeans.

