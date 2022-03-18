Best green coats inspired by Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day outfit

Megan Bull
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a beautiful green coat dress by Laura Green London on Thursday to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2022. Recreate her look with these green coats inspired by Kate Middleton.
Looking gorgeous in green, the Duchess of Cambridge made an eye-catching appearance at the annual St Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, also known as the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.
Debuting a stunning new coat dress by Laura Green London, Kate's emerald number costs an eye-watering £3,200, but if you want to recreate her look for less than you're in luck! John Lewis, Monsoon and Karen Millen are all selling similar coats, and we reckon the Duchess would approve.
Kate stepped out in a forest green coat dress for the annual St Patrick's Day parade
GET THE LOOK:
Forest Italian Wool Blend Coat, £292, Karen Millen
Made from luxurious Italian wool, Karen Millen's military-inspired coat features a wrap front and notched lapels. It's also on sale – winning.
Hobbs Green Cashmere Coat, £289, John Lewis
This cashmere-blend coat has serious royal vibes. John Lewis recommends teaming it with leather knee-high boots.
Green Trench Coat, £105, Monsoon
You can never go wrong with a trench coat. This forest green style is uber flattering thanks to its double-breasted buttons and belted waist.
Green Shearling Coat, £300, Karen Millen
Make a statement in Karen Millen's shearling coat – it's all about the dramatic collar.
