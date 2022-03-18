Best green coats inspired by Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking gorgeous in green, the Duchess of Cambridge made an eye-catching appearance at the annual St Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, also known as the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

RELATED: Kate Middleton wears bold tailored outfit - and a seriously sentimental accessory

Debuting a stunning new coat dress by Laura Green London, Kate's emerald number costs an eye-watering £3,200, but if you want to recreate her look for less than you're in luck! John Lewis, Monsoon and Karen Millen are all selling similar coats, and we reckon the Duchess would approve.

Kate stepped out in a forest green coat dress for the annual St Patrick's Day parade

MORE: HELLO! Mum on the Run: Kate Middleton's BAFTA beauty 2018 - the smokey eye

SEE: 9 of Kate Middleton's most gorgeous St Patrick's Day looks

GET THE LOOK:

Forest Italian Wool Blend Coat, £292, Karen Millen

Made from luxurious Italian wool, Karen Millen's military-inspired coat features a wrap front and notched lapels. It's also on sale – winning.

Hobbs Green Cashmere Coat, £289, John Lewis

This cashmere-blend coat has serious royal vibes. John Lewis recommends teaming it with leather knee-high boots.

Green Trench Coat, £105, Monsoon

You can never go wrong with a trench coat. This forest green style is uber flattering thanks to its double-breasted buttons and belted waist.

Green Shearling Coat, £300, Karen Millen

Make a statement in Karen Millen's shearling coat – it's all about the dramatic collar.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.