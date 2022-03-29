Princess Eugenie wears striking Erdem dress and bold headband at Prince Philip's service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, took place at Westminster Abbey.

The royal family paid their respects to the late Duke at the special service, which gave thanks to his dedication to the family, nation and the Commonwealth. It also recognised the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie becomes teary as she recalls introducing baby August to Prince Philip

Her Majesty the Queen was joined by members of her family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew's youngest daughter, also attended the service with her husband, Jack Brookbank. The royal mother looked lovely in her outfit, which consisted of a beautful floral dress by Erdem.

Princess Eugenie looked amazing in her floral Erdem dress

She added a short cropped cape coat and smart high heels. The royal wore her hair in a sleek up do style, finishing with a bejewelled headband and flawless makeup accentuated her features. Jack looked very smart in his suit.

Back in September 2021, Eugenie became visibly emotional as she paid tribute to her late grandfather, during a moving moment in a BBC One documentary.

The royal spoke about naming her son in honour of the Duke on the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. She said: "We named August, August Philip, because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life."

Speaking about the touching moment she introduced her baby son to the Duke, she adds: "I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

