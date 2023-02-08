Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's sons share this touching connection The royal cousins are close

Princess Eugenie's son August will celebrate his second birthday on Thursday 9 February – and the tot shares a touching connection with Mike and Zara Tindall's third child, Lucas.

Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their second baby this summer, named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in honour of the late Duke of Edinburgh. The princess thankfully got to introduce her baby son to her beloved grandpa before his death in April 2021, as she detailed during a BBC documentary in the clip below.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie recalls the moment she introduced baby August to Prince Philip

The following month, Eugenie's cousin, Zara, welcomed her third child on 21 March 2021, calling him Lucas Philip Tindall, also paying tribute to Prince Philip.

Zara, Eugenie and their husbands were among the royal family members to attend Prince Philip's socially distanced funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

In a BBC documentary, which aired in September 2021, Princess Eugenie recalled the moment she introduced her baby son to his great-grandfather.

"We named August, August Philip, because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life," she said as she blinked back tears.

"I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that," she added.

Zara and Eugenie held a joint christening for their sons

Meanwhile, Zara's husband Mike shared a previously unseen photo of their eldest daughter, Mia, with her great-grandfather Prince Philip, on the eve of the Duke's funeral.

Taken by the Princess of Wales, it showed Prince Philip and his great-granddaughter sharing a meal together at a log cabin on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Mike wrote in the caption at the time. "A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

In a rare move, August was christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in November 2021.

