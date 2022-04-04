This dreamy Self Portrait dress looks just like Kate Middleton's Elie Saab Ascot outfit - and it's still in stock

In June 2019, Kate Middleton attended the opening of Royal Ascot and looked stunning in an Elie Saab blouse and matching midi skirt. If you'll be attending yourself this summer, or maybe you're looking for a gorgeous wedding guest outfit, we've found the dreamiest lookalike dress by Self Portrait.

Kate Middleton wears Elie Saab at Ascot

Like Kate's, it comes in the most beautiful shade of light blue with a pussy bow tie and chic sheer bodice. It has very similar lace detail long sleeves and a softly pleated skirt. Available on Net-a-Porter for £370/$540, it comes in UK sizes 4-16 and falls between a midi and maxi length.

Self Portrait pussy-bow pleated lace and chiffon midi dress, £370/$540, Net-a-Porter

The Duchess paired her outfit with silver Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps. She's clearly a big fan of the style, as we've seen her wearing the shoes in at least four other shades. She completed the look with a studded metallic clutch, also by Elie Saab, a Philip Treacy hat and blue diamond Kiki McDonough earrings.

If you need a pair of the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in your own collection, you can find them online in 12 different colourways. The signature style features a pointed toe and comes in luxury suede or leather. Suiting everything from your favourite skinny jeans to a cocktail dress, they really are an investment piece.

Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, £560, Harrods

Add a metallic clutch and you have your own Duchess-worthy ensemble. With its structured silhouette and faux pears, we love this one from Oliver Bonas.

Dina deco pearl clutch bag, £55, Oliver Bonas

