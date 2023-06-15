Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton’s favourite white high heel shoes - 5 high-street pairs to get the look
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Princess Kate's favourite white high heels - 5 high-street pairs to get the look

5 Kate Middleton-worthy white stilettos to shop this season

Princess Kate white heels
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Whether it's her Castañer espadrilles or Superga Cotu Classic trainers, the Princess of Wales has several go-to pairs of shoes that serve her perfectly for every occasion. When it comes to stilettos? A white heel appears to be her recent footwear of choice.

We first took notice of her penchant for a white stiletto heel when she stepped out in several pairs during her tour of the Caribbean in 2022, showcasing shoes by Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Salvatore Ferragamo while touring Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

kate in white heels tour
Princess Kate wears white heels in the Caribbean

Most recently, Princess Kate was pictured in her Jimmy Choo Romy 85 white leather pumps during a royal engagement in Warwickshire. She was meeting health visitors taking part in a new study funded by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Princess Kate wears Cefinn and Jimmy Choo in Warwickshire
Princess Kate wears Cefinn and Jimmy Choo in Warwickshire

The mum-of-three wore her white Jimmy Choo stilettos with Cefinn’s Petra leopard print silk midi dress, and a matching white Mulberry Amberley crossbody bag.

Sparking a new-season trend, we've searched online for the best lookalike pairs of white stiletto heels to wear this summer and beyond. Get the look for less at ASOS, H&M, Mango and more.

Shop Princess Kate's white Jimmy Choo shoes

Kate’s exact shoes are Jimmy Choo’s Romy 85 white leather pumps, which are sadly now sold out online. However, you can find the Love 85 patent leather pumps - which are almost identical - at MyTheresa. They even have 30% off.

Princess Kate's white shoes: Get the look for less

  • ASOS white heels

    ASOS DESIGN White Penza Court Shoe Heels

    For a more affordable lookalike, ASOS has these patent white leather stilettos for just £26. With their slip-on style and pointed toe, they’re so similar to the Jimmy Choos.

  • Steve Madden Vala heels

    Steve Madden White Vala Heels

    Steve Madden’s Vala white pointed heels are made from real leather and just a little higher than Kate’s. Reviews say they’re "beautiful", "comfortable" and "versatile".

  • Mango white heels

    Mango White Asymmetric Stiletto Heels

    Mango’s white pointed stiletto heels feature a modern and flattering asymmetric design. The popular pair has sold out on the brand’s website but is still available to shop at John Lewis.

  • H&M white heels

    H&M White Court Shoe Heels

    These bargain white pointed-toe court shoes are less than £20 at H&M. They feature a covered stiletto heel and jersey lining.

  • Charles & Keith white heels

    Charles & Keith White Emmy Pointed-Toe Pumps

    Charles & Keith’s trending Emmy pointed-toe white pumps come with a lower heel, for a pair you can wear from day to night.

