Princess Kate’s favourite white high heels - 5 high-street pairs to get the look

Whether it's her Castañer espadrilles or Superga Cotu Classic trainers, the Princess of Wales has several go-to pairs of shoes that serve her perfectly for every occasion. When it comes to stilettos? A white heel appears to be her recent footwear of choice.

We first took notice of her penchant for a white stiletto heel when she stepped out in several pairs during her tour of the Caribbean in 2022, showcasing shoes by Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Salvatore Ferragamo while touring Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

Princess Kate wears white heels in the Caribbean

Most recently, Princess Kate was pictured in her Jimmy Choo Romy 85 white leather pumps during a royal engagement in Warwickshire. She was meeting health visitors taking part in a new study funded by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Princess Kate wears Cefinn and Jimmy Choo in Warwickshire

The mum-of-three wore her white Jimmy Choo stilettos with Cefinn’s Petra leopard print silk midi dress, and a matching white Mulberry Amberley crossbody bag.

Sparking a new-season trend, we've searched online for the best lookalike pairs of white stiletto heels to wear this summer and beyond. Get the look for less at ASOS, H&M, Mango and more.

Shop Princess Kate's white Jimmy Choo shoes

Kate’s exact shoes are Jimmy Choo’s Romy 85 white leather pumps, which are sadly now sold out online. However, you can find the Love 85 patent leather pumps - which are almost identical - at MyTheresa. They even have 30% off.

Princess Kate's white shoes: Get the look for less