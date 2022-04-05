Queen Letizia wows in ravishing red dress during royal engagement with Prince Charles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain has long shared a close relationship with the British Royal Family, so fans were delighted to see her reunited with Prince Charles at Auckland Castle on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Queen Letizia looks elegant in green at Prince Philip's memorial service

Making the journey to County Durham where she visited the Francisco de Zurbaran art collection – Jacob and His Twelve Sons – Letizia certainly made a stylish entrance at the royal engagement. Stepping out in a ravishing red dress complete with a black tailored coat, patent heels and a cherry red clutch, the 49-year-old was a picture of sophistication.

Queen Letizia looked so stylish in a military-inspired red midi dress

Sweeping her brunette tresses into a half-up-half-down style that showcased her glittering earrings, the Spanish royal opted for a fresh-faced and dewy makeup look. Combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a nude lip, the mum-of-two looked absolutely stunning.

In a sweet moment, the Prince of Wales welcomed Queen Letizia to Auckland Castle with a kiss on her hand and cheek. The Spanish royal's appearance marks her first time in the UK since attending the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service, held at Westminster Abbey in March.

READ: Queen Letizia nails business chic in slinky pencil skirt and the most stunning coat

MORE: Queen Letizia wows royal fans in lace cut-out blouse that's perfect for spring

Prince Charles welcomed the Spanish royal with a sweet kiss on the hand

Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe, at the Service of Thanksgiving, Letizia donned a green coat dress, teaming her tailored midi with black leather stilettos, and a matching hat. Members of the British royal family including the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Queen herself also opted to wear green.

GET THE LOOK:

Forever Belted Midi Pencil Dress, £180, Karen Millen

A symbolic gesture, it was a fitting way to remember the Queen's late husband as the colour was used over the years for his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral last April.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The shade could also celebrate his long-standing association with the Rifles Regiment, who wear a green uniform. Philip had been Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment from 2007 until 2020 when he handed over the role to daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.