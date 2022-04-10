Princess Anne is a vision of spring in sunshine yellow blouse and swish fitted blazer The Princess Royal continues her tour in Australia

Princess Anne, 74, looked radiant in a striking pastel blouse and smart navy blazer on Sunday as she continued her Australian tour.

The Princess Royal met with the families of two firefighters who died in the country’s devastating Black Summer bushfires. Dressing aptly for the sombre occasion, the royal opted for a smart-casual ensemble, wearing cream trousers, a double-breasted blazer and an elegant open-collared blouse in a radiant yellow hue.

The Queen's daughter added a chic black saddle bag to her look, accessorising with delicate gold earrings and a simple gold chain necklace.

Princess Anne is rarely seen without her hair teased into a classic chignon, and the iconic hairstyle has become synonymous with the royal's unrivalled sense of style.

Princess Anne met with the families of two firefighters

Netflix series The Crown's hair and makeup department previously revealed it can take up to two hours to recreate the Princess Royal's signature updo on Erin Doherty, who plays teenage Anne in the hit series.

"Actually I read an article the other day about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did," Anne revealed in an ITV documentary.

"And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Anne’s Australian trip on behalf of the Queen will conclude with a visit to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals and Royal Australian Corps of Transport on Monday before travelling to Papua New Guinea.

The Princess Royal brought the sunshine in a smart yellow blouse

Other engagements on the tour will see the royal and her husband tour the island nation, visiting Caritas Technical Secondary School, St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, the Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The princess will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, respectively, and meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

