Princess Anne pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip in stylish green outfit

Princess Anne may be spending her beloved father's first death anniversary away from the royal family – but she found a subtle way to pay her own tribute to Prince Philip.

The Princess Royal is currently on the first day of her royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea and chose a poignant way to show she is thinking of Philip on Saturday. Anne opted for a stylish, pale green fit-and-flare dress coat and matching hat in a nod to her dad, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

The symbolic choice was a fitting way to remember the Queen's late husband as the colour was used over the years for things like his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral last April.

The shade could also celebrate his long-standing association with the Rifles Regiment, who wear a green uniform.

Philip had been Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment from 2007 until 2020 when he handed over the role to daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla.

Anne paid tribute to her late father in her green outfit

Despite the sombre meaning of the day, Anne was photographed smiling as she visited the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show, where she and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attended the festival's opening ceremony before being the guests of honour at the Sydney Olympic Park.

The visit will have been especially poignant for the royal, as she first visited the festival in 1970, where she was accompanied by her late father and the Queen.

Anne appeared to be in great spirits after touching down in Australia

Other stops during her tour will see her pay a visit to the Rural Fire Service at Telopea Park, where she will meet with representatives from the service and meet with families who have been affected by bushfires and floods in the region.

For the latter half of her trip, Princess Anne will be in Papua New Guinea, where she will be met by the Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae, before going on to meet Prime Minister James Marape.

Anne will also lay a wreath at the Bomana War Cemetery on behalf of the Queen. The remains of 3,284 Commonwealth soldiers are buried at the cemetery.

