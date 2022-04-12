Princess Anne just wore the coolest camel suit we've ever seen An outfit that's royally-approved…

We are really enjoying seeing Princess Anne on her royal tour of Australia. The Queen's daughter is looking as chic as ever and on Tuesday, the brunette royal sported a fabulous camel suit for her trip to Papua New Guinea.

Widely considered as one of the most stylish items you can own, a beige suit is the type of outfit that can be dressed up or down, paired with heels or flats and can be worn as separates making it an extremely versatile ensemble. The 71-year-old wore hers with gold jewellery and a lovely pastel blue shirt that gave a great contrast.

On Saturday, the mother-of-two wore a stylish, pale green fit-and-flare dress coat and matching hat which many felt was a nod to her father, Prince Philip who passed away last year. Philip's livery colour was Edinburgh Green so this was a lovely touch.

The symbolic choice was a fitting way to remember the Queen's late husband as the colour was used over the years for things like his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral last April.

Princess Anne looked incredible in her suit

Anne’s Australian trip on behalf of the Queen will conclude with a visit to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals and Royal Australian Corps of Transport on Monday before travelling to Papua New Guinea.

Anne paired her suit with chic heels and a blue shirt

Other engagements on the tour will see the royal and her husband tour the island nation, visiting Caritas Technical Secondary School, St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, the Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The princess will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, respectively, and meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

