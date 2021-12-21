Princess Anne delights royal fans in the chicest accessory money can buy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne is always the classically chic dresser and last week she wore a delightful new outfit we just can't get enough of. The Queen's daughter, who is president of the Carers Trust, visited Carers First, wearing a wonderful grey jacket with a yellow statement trim, a matching skirt, and a lovely coordinating yellow and silk neck tie which could just be seen, nestled on her collar.

READ: Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Silk ties are considered a very stylish addition to any wardrobe and it's great to see the 71-year-old adding one to her fabulous attire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne Grandma

At the centre, Prince Charles' sister met unpaid carers who are supported by Carers First, and heard about the activities that the charity provides for them, including rock climbing.

READ: Princess Anne commands attention in military uniform on Remembrance Sunday

We last saw photographs of the royal earlier this month, when she put in an appearance at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green coat.

Last week, The Princess Royal, President of @CarersTrust, visited @carers_first to celebrate their 30th anniversary.



HRH met unpaid carers who are supported by Carers First, and heard about the activities that the charity provides for them, including rock climbing 🧗‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WgEH1VJoZ6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 21, 2021

The mother-of-two turned heads as she arrived at the special ceremony, which marks the end of 44 weeks of training and the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. The Princess Royal looked smart in her coat, thought to have been in her possession since 2015, which she teamed with a pair of statement boots with long tassel detailing.

Silk scarves add an instant level of chic to any outfit

The funky, fringed footwear was somewhat of a departure for Anne, who usually favours a studier riding boot style. The royal accessorised to perfection, donning her trusty black gloves and debuting a black fringed bag to match her boots. Exquisite!

READ: All the times other royals have worn Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara

Finishing touches are always important, and Anne completed her attire with a brown beret, worn on top of her perfectly coifed updo. Pinned to her lapel was a leaf-shaped brooch, giving the look some extra glamour.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.