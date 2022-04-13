Princess Anne stuns in flattering feminine suit and flower garland The Princess Royal concluded her royal tour in Papua New Guinea

Princess Anne's eclectic wardrobe during her five-day royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea alongside husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has delighted royal fans.

Looking radiant in a fitted cream ensemble to attend an event in Port Moresby on Tuesday, the Princess Royal styled a seriously chic jacket and skirt combo. The 71-year-old royal wore a gorgeous wrap blazer that cinched in at the waist, highlighting her feminine silhouette.

A trio of accent buttons added elegant detail to the royal's fit, which featured a creamy yellow hue with a flecked textured fabric.

The Queen's daughter teamed her sophisticated two-piece with slick cream loafers, assembling the perfect outfit for the warm Papua New Guinea climate.

Princess Anne looked striking in a stylish cream two-piece

The royal elevated her look with delicate gold accessories, including triangular drop earrings and a gold leaf necklace, glimmering beneath a colourful flower garland presented as a welcome offering.

Princess Anne has long been a style icon, with her penchant for vibrant prints, daring dresses and an unrivalled archive of eveningwear coining her one of the royal family's most fashionable ladies.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two was photographed wearing a narrow-striped sand tone power suit, as she embraced a red carpet welcome by pupils in traditional dress on her second day in Papua New Guinea.

Widely considered as one of the most stylish items you can own, a beige suit is the type of outfit that can be dressed up or down, paired with heels or flats and can be worn as separates making it an extremely versatile ensemble.

The royal styled a gorgeous cream pantsuit and heeled boots

After visiting Caritas on Tuesday, the princess and her husband were scheduled to tour Papua New Guinea with visits to St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

She will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, and will meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

Anne will conclude the two-day tour with a dinner with Mr Marape and representatives from the charity sector and business groups.

