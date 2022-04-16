The symbolic meaning behind Meghan Markle's white suit - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out looking fabulous for the Invictus Games hosted in the Netherlands on Friday. The mother-of-two dazzled crowds in a radiant white suit from Valentino alongside Prince Harry who looked suave in a navy suit. But did you spot the symbolic meaning behind Meghan's outfit?

The 40-year-old looked angelic in the white wool two-piece suit, featuring an oversized blazer with a double-breasted fit and straight-leg trousers. It turns out that the pearlescent hue of the look is especially symbolic during this time of year as the colour is representative of Easter.

The colour white symbolizes purity, light, grace and in a biblical sense, the resurrection of Jesus Christ – the event that Easter celebrates. Not only that, but the bright hue also looks mesmerising on Meghan.

To complete her meaningful look, the Duchess slipped on a pair of Aquazzura white mesh high heels and accessorised with a matching Valentino stud leather crossbody bag also in white.

The Duchess looked beautiful in white

Meghan's jewellery choices added a generous splash of sparkle. She wore some diamond earrings from Cartier, a gold pendant necklace, a delicate hand chain from Catbird and some gold rings to craft a thoroughly luxe look. The royal wrapped up warm with a belt-wrap camel wool coat from Ralph Lauren.

Meghan's white suit symbolised Easter

She wore her raven tresses down in a bouncy blowdry and opted for a glowing but natural beauty look.

If you adore Meghan's stunning look then why not treat yourself to a head-turning designer suit?

Valentino double-breasted wool-twill blazer, £2,100/$3,500, and matching pintucked wool tailored trousers, £1,100/$1,900, Matches Fashion

Meghan and Harry's stylish arrival comes after the couple made a surprise appearance in the UK, paying a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle, where they also met with Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess' press office confirmed the news, with a spokesperson revealing that the visit took place as the pair headed to The Hague in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games. It was the pair's first joint visit to the United Kingdom since they quit as working royals back in 2020.

