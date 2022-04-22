Sophie Wessex looks divine in red to kick off Caribbean tour The Countess of Wessex was joined by husband Prince Edward

The Countess of Wessex has arrived in Saint Lucia on Friday for the beginning of her week-long royal tour of the Caribbean alongside husband Prince Edward ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Countess Sophie looked wonderful wearing a red blazer dress as she arrived at Saint Lucia to be greeted by deputy prime miniser Dr. Ernest Hilaire. The 57-year-old accessorised with a simple pair of earrings and wore her hair down with a touch of make-up including a nude lip to complete her ensemble, the perfect choice for the day ahead.

The red outfit featured a double-breasted design with chest pockets. The royal carried an animal-print clutch bag with her as she disembarked, and finished her ensemble off with a pair of white heels.

We last saw Sophie looking striking at the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, stepping out with her husband, the Earl of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

The outfit in full

Sophie's eye-catching Easter service dress was the 'Raquel Bea Peasant Midi Dress' from Soler London and featured a bold royal blue, teal and orange print, with billowy sleeves and a waist clinching sash.

Over the upcoming days, the royal couple will visit Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

Sophie is on the tour with husband Prince Edward

Sophie will have to dress for numerous engagements between Friday and Thursday 28 April where she and her husband are set to discover many communities, meet leaders and explore the islands.

The Countess of Wessex plans to speak to women in leadership roles about the community's response to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano while visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the upcoming days.

Countess Sophie's cheerful Easter dress

In what is sure to be a very special and poignant moment for both Sophie and her husband, their Royal Highnesses will also congratulate young people who have recently completed their Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a wonderful scheme founded by Prince Edward's late father Prince Philip.

As a keen sportswoman, Sophie will certainly be looking forward to her visit to Antigua and Barbuda, where the Wessexes will hear more about the importance of sport in the community and some of the West Indies' legendary cricketers, and Antigua's national rowing teams.

