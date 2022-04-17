Lady Louse Windsor is the ultimate style icon in funky floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Easter Mattins Service on Sunday, but one fashion-forward royal in particular delighted onlookers with their striking floral dress.

LOOK: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Mia Tindall steal the show at Easter Sunday service - best photos

Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward looked immaculate to attend the annual service. The radiant young royal donned the chicest dress from Hush, complete with an open neckline, sophisticated long sleeves and a vibrant floral print in a feminine pink hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise wore her blonde hair in natural curls, rocking a half-up, half-down style beneath a structured cream beret. Such a chic ensemble!

LOOK: Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in beautiful blue outfits for Easter service

The trendy royal channelled her mother's penchant for prints and figure-flattering frocks, stepping out alongside the Countess of Wessex who wore a similar floral frock.

Royal fans were quick to comment on a photo of Louise posted to royal fan account @royalfashionpolice. "Aww she looks lovely! Love the dress!! Looking so ladylike and grown up these days!" commented one fan, as another penned: "I agree. She looks fabulous."

"Pretty and stylish young lady," quipped a third royal fan.

Louise's exact dress has since sold out, but we're loving this similar style from Hush made from semi-sheer chiffon - the ultimate spring staple!

Tamara Sheer Maxi Dress, £119, Hush

The last time Lady Louise was photographed in public was at Prince Philip's memorial service held at Westminster Abbey. The fashionable royal wore a sophisticated navy blue dress complete with a flattering skater skirt and square neckline, layered with a royal blue cardigan.

She accessorised her outfit with a beaded blue clutch and striking blue fascinator, adding layers of silver jewellery.

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor's subtle tribute to great-grandfather Prince Philip you might have missed

The young royal was sure to pay tribute to her late great-grandfather too, opting to wear her equestrian brooch – a nod to her and Philip's shared passion for horse riding, in particular carriage riding, which the teenager has taken up in recent years.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.