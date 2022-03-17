The one royal beauty rule Sophie Wessex sticks to that Kate Middleton doesn't The Countess of Wessex has been in New York

When out on official trips there are numerous style rules that members of the royal family must follow, however, one royal lady appeared to break this rule recently.

During her trip to New York City, the Countess of Wessex sported some striking berry-coloured nail varnish, defying the royal rule that royal ladies are only supposed to wear nude or neutral nail varnish. It's a royal rule that the Duchess of Cambridge has also fallen foul of, as before she married Prince William, she was a fan of some brighter colours.

Since becoming a full-time royal, Kate has hardly even worn nail varnish. For her wedding, she sported a unique colour combination, which was produced by mixing two shades together.

The pure, pinky nude shade gives nails a blush-toned hue that is chip-resistant, and opaque after one coat.

The Queen herself is a big follower of this rule, and she has remained loyal to her favourite Essie nail polish since 1989.

Despite this slight on royal protocol, Sophie has been astounding us with some amazing looks during her time in the 'Big Apple'.

The Countess sported some striking nail varnish

The Countess rocked one of her favourite designers on Tuesday, looking sophisticated and stylish in a Victoria Beckham blazer and flared trouser combo.

Sophie teamed her bottle green ensemble with a 'Rose Cloudy Floral Silk' button-down blouse, adding a spring-like feel to her elegant workwear. Teaming her attire with a pair of gorgeous croc-embossed leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, the royal looked elegant as ever.

She styled her blonde tresses into a smart low ponytail, highlighting her pretty features with voluminous mascara, rosy blush and a subtle pink lip.

Sophie has still wowed us with her stunning looks

It's not the first time this week the Countess has donned Victoria Beckham, opting to wear an ethereal 'Pleated Printed Crepe Mock-Neck Midi Dress' on Monday night.

The mother-of-two recycled her favourite frock that she last wore in 2021 to reveal the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II award for British Design.

Other looks for the royal's New York trip include a slick cream coat from Max Mara, layered over a figure-flattering leather dress - a daring choice for a royal lady.

