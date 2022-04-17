Sophie Wessex turns heads in seriously striking dress and must-see accessory at Easter service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex always looks immaculate, delighting royal fans with her eclectic wardrobe full of statement dresses, smart power suits and fabulous florals - and her latest look proves her unparalleled style never goes a miss.

WOW: Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in beautiful blue outfits for Easter service

The 57-year-old royal looked elegant as ever to attend the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, stepping out with her husband, the Earl of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marylin Monroe moment in New York with style

Looking radiant in a striking floral dress, Countess Sophie turned heads in her bold frock which featured a scooped neckline, long sleeves and figure-flattering midi length.

Her £765 dress is the 'Raquel Bea Peasant Midi Dress' from Soler London, an independent British fashion label loved for its vibrant prints and timeless feminine fits.

MORE: Sophie Wessex looks so elegant in chic dress for celebratory night out

LOOK: Sophie Wessex puts on ultra glamorous display in sheer dress

Countess Sophie rocked an incredible floral print dress

The royal's waist-cinching frock featured a seriously striking 'Teal Hippy' print, complete with white and orange accents layered over a royal blue silk. Simply stunning!

The Countess accessorised with her favourite Sophie Habsburg 'Ginny Clutch' in blue, adding a teal hat from Jane Taylor millinery.

She wore her honey blonde hair down in loose curls, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and matte pink lip to complete her spring ensemble.

If you're looking to emulate Sophie's effortless style for less, we're loving this printed silk dress from Superdry, complete with an equally unique and distinctive print.

Printed Silk Dress, £150, Superdry

It's not the first time this month we've been dazzled by the Countess of Wessex's enviable archive of stunning dresses.

The royal was recently named as the new Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, a role previously held by her father-in-law Prince Philip. And for the celebratory occasion, she wore a 'Kamira' plum wool midi dress from Roksanda - a label also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Sophie's dress was complete with elegant long sleeves, gorgeous ribbed detailing and a natural gathered waistline, highlighting her feminine silhouette.

SEE: The Countess of Wessex shines in a very stylish white blazer and Victoria Beckham skirt

The wife of Prince Edward teased her sleek blonde hair into a beautiful half-up, half-down style, drawing attention to a set of dainty gold hoop earrings.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.