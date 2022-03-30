The Queen's gift to Sophie Wessex following Prince Philip's memorial service This so heartfelt

The royal family held the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday as they bid an emotional farewell to the much-loved patriarch.

The following day, it was announced that the Queen has appointed The Countess of Wessex to a role that was previously held by the monarch's late husband – an incredible honour.

Her Majesty, who is head of the Armed Forces, has made Sophie Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (Reme), following in the footsteps of her father-in-law, with whom she enjoyed a close relationship.

The Countess is understood to be very honoured to be awarded the honorary title, which Philip held for more than 50 years, since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps in 1969.

WATCH: The Queen arrives at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

Sophie held an audience with the Reme Master General Lieutenant General Paul Jaques and Colonel Jason Phillips on Wednesday to formally receive the title.

Lt Gen Jaques commented that the Countess's appointment would build on the legacy left by the Duke.

He said: "I am very much looking forward to welcoming the countess to the home of the Corps in MoD Lyneham to meet more of our amazing soldiers, see the technical training facilities and to discuss the Corps’ support to all those in the Reme Family – Cadets, regular soldiers, reserve soldiers, veterans and their families."

The Countess got along well with her father-in-law

He continued: "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip served for more than 50 years as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Reme, and always took a very keen interest in the Corps’ business.

"We look forward to a long and happy association with the countess, building on the legacy that the late Duke of Edinburgh leaves, in 'keeping the punch in the Army’s fist'."

Last week, Sophie met Reme soldiers currently attached to 5th Battalion The Rifles, when she visited the headquarters to hear about their work.

