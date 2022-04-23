Sophie Wessex surprises in floral dress for new Caribbean outing The Countess of Wessex looked radiant for her second day of royal engagements

The Countess of Wessex looked incredibly happy and refreshed on her second day of the royal tour of the Caribbean with her husband Prince Edward.

Sophie was seen wearing a stunning floral garment as she met with governor-general Susan Dougan and acting prime minister Montgomery Daniel. The Countess's white dress complemented her simple accessories, looking stunning for a busy day of Saturday meetings and sightseeing in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The floral item paired with her bun hairstyle really works well on Sophie and could certainly feature in her appearances in the days ahead.

The royal looked stunning in her bright dress

Yesterday the Countess wore a striking red outfit and will no doubt have packed many more summery ensembles fit for exploring, appointments and celebrations as the royal couple plan to meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople in celebration of the culture, future and vibrancy of the islands.

In Saint Lucia, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will explore the varied landscapes, visiting the Sulphur Springs and the Pigeon Island National Landmark

Sophie was greeted at the airport by a group of scouts

Sophie is no stranger to practical dressing and always manages to make her activewear look flattering and well-coordinated. Most recently we saw her presenting medals to athletes at the Boarder Cross event in Meribel in February.

We can expect the royals' visit to Antigua and Barbuda to be a highlight for them as they plan to meet some of the West Indies' legendary cricketers, and Antigua's national rowing teams. Sophie is passionate about sports, with her and her husband both being avid skiers, and the Countess is patron of the UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association.

We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more of Sophie's elegant royal tour ensembles over the next week.

