Love Kate Middleton's £975 bow headband? We've found a £3 dupe that'll excite you

The Duchess of Cambridge looked simply gorgeous at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor at the weekend. We loved her blue ensemble, which consisted of blue shoes, a blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead and the most stunning headband by one of her favourite milners, Jane Taylor.

The bespoke piece is known as the 'Diamond Crepe Pleated Band' and is worth around £975. Kate first wore the style in 2019. The designer said of the style at the time: "Timelessly stylish, this diamond crepe pleated band by Jane Taylor London is perfect for so many special occasions. Handcrafted with an exquisite bow detail at the back, it will be a long admired piece of your wardrobe."

OK, so yes, it's the perfect crowning item and would be ideal for any formal occasion, especially Ascot, but it's a little out of our price range. Don't worry though; we've been on the hunt and we've found a very similar lookalike for just £3, from Claire's Accessories. Yes, you read that right.

The 'Club Nylon Ribbed Bow Headwrap - Navy Blue' admittedly doesn't have quite the same structured look but we think it gives total duchess vibes and would lovely with a bouncy blowdry. And for under £5, you just can't go wrong, can you?

Kate looked stunning wearing her headband by Jane Taylor

Headbands are seriously loved by the royal family. Once associated with school uniforms, the humble headband is now one of the hottest hair trends around.

Kate's headband was the perfect crowning glory

Alice bands are now one of the most glam - and easiest - accessories to wear and you don't even need to style your hair, just push back and go!

Get the look!

Claire's Club Nylon Ribbed Bow Headwrap, £3.00, Claire's Accessories

It's not just Kate either, plenty more royal ladies count them as some of their favourite accessories, too., from Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex, to Princess Sofia of Sweden.

