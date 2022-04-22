Princess Anne stuns with stylish outfit on surprise visit – see photos The royal is a fashion icon

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal and during the week she proved that as she headed on a royal outing to open the last surviving landing craft used in the D-Day landings in World War II.

Looking as stylish as ever, the Princess Royal rocked a double-breasted coat, that featured a striking red lining around its collar and a pair of cream trousers. She went for a natural look with her makeup but opted for a bold red lipstick and she kept her accessories simple, only wearing a pair of ball earrings.

The craft, an LCT 7074 tank, is now on display at the D-Day Story museum, which is in Southsea, Portsmouth.

The tank has had an interesting life as following the war, it was transformed into a nightclub, but after it fell into disrepair it was sunk in Birkenhead.

Following a multi-million pound restoration, funded by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and with backing from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, it has now been restored.

The royal was shown around the craft

In a short speech, Anne noted: "Nothing about this project has been straightforward…so this has been no mean achievement in every way."

She added that she hoped the exhibit's popularity would see it become an "additional landmark" for Portsmouth.

Princess Anne often tops the list for the hardest-working royal, and she carries out hundreds of engagements each year for some of the 300 charities and organisations she's involved with. She topped the list last year carrying out an astonishing 540 official duties both at home and overseas.

She also carried out the first royal engagement of 2022 when she attended the Oxford Farming Conference via a video call in her role as Honorary President, and was joined by her husband.

She looked amazing in her outfit

The royal is recently back from a royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea, and she looked so elegant every day of the trip.

Last week, she looked gorgeous as the royal wore a wrap blazer that cinched in at the waist, highlighting her feminine silhouette.

A trio of accent buttons added elegant detail to the royal's fit, which featured a creamy yellow hue with a flecked textured fabric.

The Queen's daughter teamed her sophisticated two-piece with slick cream loafers, assembling the perfect outfit for the warm Papua New Guinea climate.

