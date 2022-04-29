Princess Eugenie steals Meghan Markle's style in chic smart-casual ensemble

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie channelled her cousin-in-law Meghan Markle at an appearance in Surrey on Friday, wearing an unexpectedly low-key ensemble.

Rather than her usual wardrobe of pretty floral dresses, the Princess opted to wear a smart-casual outfit, consisting of a muted pink blazer, smart cropped jeans and a sweet slogan tee, along with a flower print scarf and a pair of perennially stylish Adidas Stan Smith trainers.

Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing the classic white and green edition of Princess Eugenie's trainers of choice, while the Duchess of Cambridge was gifted a tiny pair of Stan Smiths by the brand when Prince Louis was born – nobody can say they're not a stylish family!

Princess Eugenie's T-shirt of choice was by royal favourite brand Beulah, and simply said: "For Freedom" on the font, a fitting choice given she was visiting Gordon Head school in Surrey to talk about her new anti-slavery podcast.

The headteacher from the school said of the visit: "Delighted to welcome HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville to our Insight Talk, in which they provided a fascinating look at their work with the Anti-Slavery Collective."

Princess Eugenie wore a casual-cool outfit for a public appearance

Speaking about her podcast venture, Eugenie said: "Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways.

"From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it," Eugenie added in the caption.

