Princess Beatrice looks super chic in Topshop skirt

Princess Beatrice is frequently snapped showcasing her effortless off-duty outfits – and her latest look definitely did not disappoint. The 33-year-old enjoyed a couples' outing with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looking lovely in a mini skirt and tights.

The Princess enjoyed her day out looking laid-back in a Topshop mini skirt that featured a green and grey Aztec print, a navy boucle cropped jacket, black tights and a pair of navy weed loafers from royal favourite brand Maje.

The Queen's granddaughter wore her auburn hair down, letting it blow in the wind, and opted for a natural makeup look.

Fans online loved the Princess' look and were quick to express their admiration for the royal's sartorial prowess during her days off. " Ah, she always looks beautiful," one commented on Instagram with a heart-eyes emoji. Another simply added a string of smiley and heart-eyes emojis.

The Princess looks gorgeous in green

Love Princess Beatrice's romantic mini skirt? Sadly, her actual skirt is no longer available to buy online, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding a gorgeous lookalike. We can picture this boucle mini skirt with diamante buttons in green hanging in Princess Beatrice's royal wardrobe.

Green Boucle Mini Skirt, £30, ASOS

Featuring a traditional boucle fabric and asymmetrical hemline, this number will add a touch of royal class to your style. Team the item with a blazer for a smart ensemble, or dress the look down with a white tank top and boots.

Princess Beatrice recently surprised royal fans on a rare night out. The royal sported a striking sheer lace dress as she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London.

Giving off Gothic vibes in her latest outfit, the mum-of-one made sure to layer up with a black tweed jacket from high street favourite, Zara. Adding her go-to pair of Carvela T-bar heels, she wore her glossy tresses down in loose curls, finessing her refined aesthetic.

