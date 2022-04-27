Princess Eugenie rocks punk pink power suit to announce exciting news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of her charity's new podcast, Floodlight. The 32-year-old royal looked radiant in the empowering post, rocking a Fuschia pink power suit.

The Princess' striking blazer featured structured shoulders, peaked lapel and black button detailing. The royal layered her gorgeous jacket over a black V-neck blouse, accessorising with a delicate pendant necklace and gold hoops. "My charity, @the_anti_slavery_collective is delighted to announce its new podcast, Floodlight," she wrote.

"Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways.

"From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it," Eugenie added in the caption.

Princess Eugenie rocked a power suit to announce the launch of her podcast

"We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life.

"It is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search Floodlight or follow the link in my bio to listen now!"

Power suits are the ultimate wardrobe staple right now, both classy and sophisticated, teaming a structured blazer with coordinating suit trousers is the perfect ensemble for any occasion.

If you're loving Princess Eugenie's electric pink blazer, there are several lookalikes available to shop on the high street. Team with chunky white trainers for effortlessly chic workwear, or amp up the glamour with strappy heels.

Blazer in Fluro Pink, £46.50, ASOS

Linen Blazer, £69.99, Mango

It's not the first time the wife of Jack Brooksbank has rocked a blazer, and the royal is evidently a fan of the timeless fashion trend.

Just last month, Eugenie was visiting the Heath Mount School alongside her close friend Julia to give a talk about their fight to end modern slavery. Looking smart for the occasion, the royal styled out a fitted black blazer from Reiss for her talk, which featured notch lapels and dual flap pockets.

