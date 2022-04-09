Princess Beatrice looks so elegant in must-see floral dress The royal looked so sophisticated

Princess Beatrice has wowed royal fans with another pretty floral look to add to her growing collection of must-see dresses. The royal was snapped in a dreamy dress alongside her sister Princess Eugenie as the pair attended an engagement for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Princess stepped out at Guildhall in London to attend the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

The 33-year-old looked elegant in a ditsy floral maxi dress that boasted a dark colour palette that was peppered with sweet red roses. She layered the dress under a short navy blazer with large lapels and accessorised with some simple gold jewellery.

Princess Beatrice wore her auburn hair down and straight, letting her long tresses cascade past her shoulders. She gently handled a hand-crafted honey drizzler gifts from the Master Turner and made by craftsman Colin Norgate.

The mother-of-one opted for a natural beauty look, consisting of perfectly dewy skin glow, brushed brows, subtle bronzed contour and nude lip - opting to wear her silky locks parted to the side in a voluminous hair swish.

The Princess loves a pretty dress look

Turners Livery Company, for whom Colin made the intricate drizzlers, posted a gorgeous photo of Beatrice and Eugenie receiving their presents.

Both royal sisters often sport florals

On the Turner Instagram page, a photo of the Princesses was captioned: "The Master Turner presenting Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with honey drizzlers turned by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today #woodturning @colinnorgate #guildhallevents #citylivery @soldierscharity #handmade."

The royal sisters recently enthralled fans looking fabulous as they were joined by their cousin Zara Tindall for a stylish lunch at London hotspot Scott's. The family gathered for the meal in the hours after they attended their grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh's, memorial service.

